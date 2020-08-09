RUMOR – Bernardo Silva (Man City), Barça’s priority goal?

Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, Barça have made Bernardo Silva his priority target in the summer transfer window.

The English newspaper The Telegraph reveals on its website that Barça would have made Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva his No. 1 goal for this transfer window.

Bernardo Silva’s playing time has decreased this season due to competition from Phil Foden, Barça believes it is possible to recruit him.

But the player is under contract until 2025 and his value is estimated at 80 million euros, Barça would consider including more players (including Nelson Semedo) to lower the price of the transaction.