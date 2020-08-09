Short friendly victory for OM



Olympique de Marseille took over the smallest gap over Nîmes (1-0), this Sunday in a friendship.

André Villas-Boas OM played his penultimate warm-up match this Sunday night. The foci were measured against Crocos de Nîmes, and the least we can say is that the show was not there. Although the championship starts in two weeks, the two teams seemed very busy and could not increase the pace of the game.

Despite a tasteless performance, OM still managed to score goals and win. A rebound after two defeats in a row (against Bayern and Slovaks from DAC). For this, the foci can thank Duje Caleta-Car, author of the meeting’s only goal. The Croatian made the difference at the half-hour mark by resuming an excellent service from Dimitri Payet. It was 1-0, so it was the end result of this tussle. On the Gard side, only Zinédine Ferhat managed to be threatening.

Warning for Benedetto

During this game, the Marseillais had the misfortune of losing Dario Benedetto to injury. The Argentine striker came out during the first half after a kick to the foot. Last time I heard that his injury would not be of great concern. It should be set back for the resumption of the championship, scheduled for August 23 against ASSE.

Marseille still have to play one last friendly. It will be next weekend against the Germans in Stuttgart.