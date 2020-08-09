Two positive cases for Covid at Atlético before the 8th Champions League

Atlético Madrid have just announced that two of their members tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.

In a statement, the club Atlético Madrid has just announced that there were two positive cases for the coronavirus during the latest tests carried out at the club last Saturday. The Spaniards do not specify whether they are the players or the staff or even the management.

Matelassiers must, as a reminder, play in the quarterfinals of the Champions League next Thursday against the Germans in Leipzig. The match is planned for Lisbon, where all the teams that are still gathering. With the news that has just fallen, it may be a threat to the competition, although it is advisable not to rush to conclusions.

Note that the two people who were diagnosed positive were placed in isolation by Atlético. They will not leave with the rest of the Rojiblancos delegation to the Portuguese capital.

Atlético Madrid’s last match dates back to July 19 against Real Sociedad in the league. Simeone’s team had competed for a month and a half without registering any positive cases.