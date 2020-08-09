Willian confirms his departure from Chelsea

As rumors continue to send him to Arsenal, Brazilian Willian has indicated that he will no longer wear the Chelsea shirt.

Willian has confirmed that he will leave Chelsea with immediate effect after the end of the lease. The Brazilian international is leaving the Blues and seems to be getting closer to the club Arsenal.

The player joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and made 234 Premier League appearances for London. But after winning two league titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Europa League, Willian goes free after not agreeing with his officials on the contours for an extra time.

Willian leaves “with his head held high”

In an open letter to Chelsea fans who were punished on his Instagram account on Sunday, Willian wrote a moving farewell. “It was seven wonderful years,” he admitted. In August 2013, when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I would play. There were so many moments. Happy, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense “.

AN OPEN Letter to the fans of @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ZUUEfwnx5d – Willian (@ willianborges88) August 9, 2020

“I’m really grateful to Chelsea fans for the loving way they greeted me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. Now it’s time to move on. My teammates will definitely come back to me. I will miss all “Club staff who have always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave my head high, aware that I have won things here and that I have always done my best with a Chelsea shirt”, he added.

Willian’s agent Kia Joorabchian revealed last month that his client had offers from two Premier League clubs. Arsenal are among them and are said to be the favorites to serve the 32-year-old Auriverde international.

As a reminder, the Spaniard Pedro also left Chelsea on Sunday and is expected to join Roma for a free transfer.