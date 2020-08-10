Alexander Lukashenko wins with 80.23% of the vote

The head of state of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, officially won the presidential election on Monday with 80.23% of the vote, according to results released by the state agency Belta. Her opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 9.9% of the vote.

The other three candidates each won less than 2% of the vote according to this source.

Congratulations from the Russian and Chinese leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a “congratulatory telegram” to his Belarussian counterpart on Monday.

“I expect the fact that your action as head of state will enable the future development of mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian relations,” he wrote, according to the Kremlin, while Alexander Loukashenko accused his traditional Russian ally in recent weeks of wanting to vassalize his country. , support the opposition and try to destabilize it.

Alexander Lukashenko also received congratulations from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Poland has called for an extraordinary European Union summit on the situation in Belarus, following the repression of demonstrations the day before.

Events in Minsk and several other cities

On Sunday night, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher, appreciated that the “majority” of her citizens supported her.

The election campaign was marked by an outstanding mobilization in his favor, especially through meetings that brought together tens of thousands of people across the country.

On the night of Sunday to Monday, thousands of opposition supporters gathered in the capital and several cities in the country to protest, following the announcement of a first official poll that gave Alexander Loukashenko the winner with almost 80% of the vote.

In clashes with protesters, police said they used “special equipment” to disperse rallies, including stun grenades.

More than 200 people were arrested on Sunday, especially during the nightly demonstrations, Viasna, a Belarusian human rights NGO, said on Monday.

At least 110 people were arrested in the capital Minsk, near polling stations or during protests, according to the report published by Viasna on Telegram messages. Arrests have also taken place in at least ten other cities across the country, according to Viasna.

One dead and dozens injured

Several Belarusian media have reported injuries during the violence on Sunday night.

One man died and dozens more were injured in Minsk during the protests, according to Viasna.

“A young man suffered a fatal head trauma after being hit by a vehicle” by police during demonstrations in the capital, NGO said in a statement stating that “dozens” of people injured during the clashes were currently in hospitals in the capital.

With AFP