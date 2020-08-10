already three departures from the government

A third minister, the Ministry of Justice, announced his resignation from the government on Monday, which further weakened it after the resignation on Sunday for the ministers of information and environment.

A government that is increasingly under pressure. Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm resigned on Monday, August 10, and became the third member of the Lebanese government to slam the door after the deadly double explosion in the port of Beirut. This departure gives the government in Hassan Diab even closer to deciding after the tragedy that angered the population.

By submitting her resignation on Monday morning, Marie-Claude Najm followed the example of Minister of Information Manal Abdel Samad and Minister of the Environment Damiano Kattar. In the face of the scale of the tragedy and the anger of a tired population, the two ministers had already announced their resignation from the government on Sunday.

According to the constitution, the government falls if more than a third of its members resign. Local media say that other ministers from the 20-member government, who will meet in the afternoon, can follow.

The Lebanese called to demonstrate on Monday

However, these serial dismissals are struggling to calm the anger of the street. The Lebanese are called to demonstrate on Monday in front of the presidential palace in Baabda, Beirut, to demand the resignation of the head of state, Michel Aoun, six days after the explosion that has destroyed part of the city.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Saturday that he would call for early parliamentary elections. But these elections are not one of the main demands of the street, as Parliament is controlled by the traditional forces that have drawn up a carefully calibrated electoral law that allows them to serve their interests. “Everything means everything”, the protesters have declared for the past two days and demand that all leaders resign.

The protests this weekend in Beirut, which drew thousands of people, are the largest since the protest movement began in October against the economic crisis and corruption in the political elite.

On Sunday, international donors to Lebanon promised to send almost 253 million euros in aid to Beirut quickly and unconditionally. But they said continued support would depend on the implementation of institutional reforms.

Read also: “Conference for Lebanon: aid will be paid” directly “to the people”

With AFP and Reuters