Attack in Niger: the army is still tracking the attackers

Nigeria’s armed forces are still tracking down the perpetrators, who were condemned as “terrorists” by Niamey and Paris, who killed eight people on Sunday, including six French humanitarian workers. NGO Acted will lodge a complaint in Paris. We are going to Niamey with Patrick Fandio, our special envoy, and we will find out about the humanitarian situation in the Sahel with our correspondent in the Kalidou Sy region.

Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni was sentenced to three years in prison after a trial that was seen as a test of freedom of information and expression in Algeria. You will hear the reaction of LAADH and Christophe Deloire, Secretary-General Reporters Without Borders.