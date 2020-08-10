Brighton participate in the dance for Odsonne Edouard (Celtic FC)



According to The Times, a Premier League club has Odsonne Edouard in sight: Brighton.

Fifth in the Premier League last season, Brighton look to expand their staff to ensure quiet maintenance within the English elite.

If the club already has a “Frenchy” in attack with Neal Maupay (9 goals in 32 PL matches last year), seaguls want to recruit a second.

According to The times, this is Odsonne Edouard, the Celtic Glasgow striker. The internationally hopeful, Scottish Premier League top scorer 2020, started the new Scottish season with a hat-trick and arouses much envy.

Borrowed to Celtic 2017 by PSG, and the player was transferred there permanently in 2018 for 10 million euros. When the player’s contract expires in 2022, Celtic could realize a nice added value, with the player estimated at around € 34 million.

On Glasgow side Neil Lennon, the club coach wants to hold him back this season. The leaders who believe that the player should not extend his contract, they will have to sell it this summer or the following under penalty to see him go free in 2022.