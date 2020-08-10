Coquelin and Parejo to Villarreal



The two Valencia players should join Villarreal for a piece of bread!

After Ferran Torres leaves Manchester City, Valencia will sell two new players revealed by sports daily AS and that our Spanish office at Jowhar.com can confirm.

These two players are Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo (club captain) and an agreement has in principle been reached to transfer the two midfielders for an amount of 13 million euros.

Coquelin had bought 12 million euros from Arsenal in 2018 and allows Valencia to repay the transfer. As for Parejo, practically offered on a plate, the Valencian club allows to get rid of a large salary.

Of course, the loss of his two players makes the club’s supporters hug. They believe that it is a political choice of the new management of the club and not a sporting decision, and know that the release clause for Coquelin had been set at … 80 million euros!