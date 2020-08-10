Gasperini: “I hope Mbappé does not get on the pitch”

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admitted that a possible absence of Mbappé would remove many problems for his team.

Doubts remain about Kyian Mbappé’s participation in the quarter-finals of the Champions League between his team from PSG to Atalanta, scheduled for Wednesday night. Although he is doing better and better, the French international is not sure he will be able to keep his place, especially since the Ile-de-France staff do not want to take any risks with him. His possible package would hurt Paris. On the other hand, it would be very well received on the Bergamo side.

Gian Piero Gasperini, the coach of the Lombard team, admitted that without Mbappé on the ground, his people’s task will be a little less complicated. “When I found out he was injured, I immediately said I’m sorry he was injured, and that’s true, first remembers the Italian technician in an interview with L’Equipe. But I hope he will not be on the field! I will not be the hypocrite. I’m sorry, because when a player gets injured, something saddens me. But for us, it is obvious that it would be better without him. “

“It is in the mind that it will be played”

Whether Mbappé is in the game or not, Atalanta will not be the favorite in this tussle. Gasperini knows this very well, but he firmly believes in a positive result of his training. While respecting the opponent, he is confident that his accusations can beat anyone in a match. “We know that PSG is a very good team. Like Juventus in Italy, they have dominated their championship for several years. PSG is a team built to win the Champions League, where there are some of the best players in the world. All that said, it has happened to us, not often, it is true, but still, to beat Juventus. So we also hope to win against Paris “, he hinted.

The former Inter coach concluded by saying that he did not leave anything to chance in the preparation of this match, certainly the most important in Atalanta’s history. “All aspects are important, technology, tactics, physical condition, but the head is the most crucial, a little more important than all the others. We played many matches, we came down a bit at the end, we were a bit blunt. But for Paris, the motivation will be such that we can surpass all others “, trusted the transalpine trainer.