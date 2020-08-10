Jonathan David waited on Tuesday in Lille

Canadian striker Jonathan David is expected to sign up for Lille OSC on Tuesday.

LOSC is preparing to sign its second offensive reinforcement of the season. According to RMC Sport, the Nordic countries will host the young Canadian Jonathan David on Tuesday. After lengthy negotiations with La Gantoise (Belgian D1), an agreement was reached to allow this element to join Christophe Galtier’s team.

Despite the concerns that DNCG has faced and this need to balance its accounts, LOSC will therefore rise directly to the top of the most spending French clubs this summer. But it is important to remember that the club also sold a lot. The sale of Osimhen in Naples alone raised EUR 70 million.

He embodies the club’s most expensive recruit

To end this arrival, Lille had to pay a paltry of 31.5 million euros. This makes the Canadian the most expensive defector in the club’s history. Long before the € 22.4 million paid for Osimhen last summer.

David (20), who scored 37 goals in 87 games with his former team, will start a five-year contract with Lille. In attack, he will be associated with the club’s other new face, the Turkish Burak Yilmaz. Its goal will be to follow in the footsteps of Nicolas Pépés and Victor Osimhen. That’s all the damage Mastiff supporters want from him.