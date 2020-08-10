Manchester United and Inter Milan advance to the semi-finals

Thanks to a masterful Lukaku, Inter Milan Bayer dominated Leverkusen (2-1) on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. During the second quarter of the evening, Manchester United were driven to overtime by Copenhagen, which ended up losing on penalties from Bruno Fernandes. Both teams know their opponents in the semifinals after Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Manchester United qualified in pain on Monday 10 August for the semi-finals of the Europa League by beating Copenhagen 1-0 after extra time. For its part, Inter Milan did not shake Bayer Leverkusen (2-1). Games were played behind closed doors in Germany.

The Red Devils, long defeated by the Danes, relied on a penalty from Bruno Fernandes at the beginning of extra time (94e) and meet in the semifinals on August 16 Wolverhampton or Sevilla, opposite Tuesday.

Inter, for their part much calmer against Leverkusen and supported by a good match from Romelu Lukaku, will fight in the next round on August 17 with Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel, who also meet on Tuesday in the last two quarters.

These results leave intact Stade Rennes’ hopes of qualifying directly for the group stage of the Champions League, Manchester and Inter, who have already qualified for C1 through their championship. Rennes can even avoid two preliminary qualifying rounds if the Ukrainians Shakhtar Donetsk eliminated Basel and Sevilla FC left Wolverhampton on Tuesday night.

Very rhythmic match

Against Copenhagen, Mancuniens was scared for the first time with two opportunities from 18-year-old striker Mohammed Daramy (12e, 17e), in this part questioned in Cologne. Manchester then set foot on the ball and took advantage of the hard work of Pogba-Fred-Bruno Fernandes, without succeeding in forcing the Danish locks, well protected by his goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson, author of a fantastic match.

At the end of the first period, the pace increased a notch and the young Mason Greenwood thought to open the scoring for a recurring post but his goal was interrupted for an offside position (45e). Bis repeat at 57e minute, when Rashford saw his goal canceled there also for offside, while a few minutes later Bruno Fernande’s strike ended at 20 m on the right post.

But in the hour of the game, the Danes, far from giving in to blows from the Mancunians, have gained momentum, carried by their wing Rasmus Falk and especially saved on several occasions by their goalkeeper. The Mancuniens had to work and play extra time to qualify for the semi-finals thanks to a penalty from Bruno Fernandes (95e) in this fast-paced match.

Imperial Lukaku

Another favorite for the final victory, Inter Milan, was carried by a very good match from their Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, imperialist in the box and whose central play caused many concerns for Bayer in this match played in Düsseldorf.

After a strike countered by Lukaku, the ball returned to Nicolo Barella’s feet, who scored with a sumptuous outside with his right foot on the edge of the box (15e). Six minutes later, Lukaku, served by Ashley Young, confirmed the good start to the Inters match by scoring in a left pivot (21e).

Dominated Bayer Leverkusen reduced the score to 25e minute, thanks to a goal from the nugget Kai Havertz, announced on the Chelsea side and who may have played his last match with his training club. Bayer could ultimately never worry Antonio Conte’s men, who refused two penalties after controlling VAR (26e90e).

