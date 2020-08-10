Manchester United – Copenhagen (1-0 ap), MU wins despite Johnsson



Manchester United have sold Copenhagen in the quarterfinals of C3. However, Karl-Johan Johnsson did everything to qualify the Danes.

Johnsson drove almost everything back

Manchester United will participate in the semi-finals of the Europa League this weekend. The Red Devils gained this privilege by divesting Copenhagen on Monday. But it was not without pain. Against the Danish team, the red devils were pushed to their limits. Blame it on Karl-Johan Johnsson, author of a heroic performance in the opposite cage.

The former Guingamp goalkeeper made thirteen stops on his line, frustrating for more than an hour and a half all Mancunians’ strikers. Bruno Fernandes (68th), Anthony Martial (84th and 93rd) and Juan Mata (98th) had the best chances for the game for the Red Devils, but they were not realized due to the opposite wall. In a state permit, the Swede rejected everything. Nearly everything. The only time he had to give up was on a penalty whistled by French judge Clément Turpin.

In the 94th minute, and after resisting their opponents for a very long time, Solbakken’s men finally broke. A foul committed in the box by Bjelland on Martial was fatal for them. Bruno Fernandes gave himself to his heart content to change the meaning and qualify his education.

MU was very hot

Copenhagen therefore came very close to the feat. If the Scandinavians had won, there would have been no scandal. Admittedly, they did not hit targets as much as the Red Devils, but they also had clear chances. Bryan Oviedo especially missed a golden opportunity in the 66th.

After finishing third in the Premier League, MU can still nurture the ambition to decorate its season with a trophy. If they succeed, Paul Pogba and others will remember that this evening, August 10, did not come that far from an elimination against a brave team from Copenhagen.