OFFICIAL – Liverpool sign Greek Tsimikas

As announced the day before, Liverpool have secured the services of the Greek international defender Kostas Tsimikas. This page is from Olympiakos.

A dream come true for Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas became Liverpool’s first summer signing on Monday. The Olympiakos defender has promised the red fields for an amount of 13 million euros. Tsimikas was able to complete his medical examination and then start his contract. The rental period is five years. He also inherited jersey number 21 from the champions of England.

“I’m very happy, I’m very proud to be here. For me, [c’est] the world’s largest club. It’s an honor to be here and I’m going to do my best, Tsimikas said with his new shirt on his shoulders. The championship here, I really like. I watch it on TV and I have always dreamed of playing in this league since my childhood. With a lot of work and concentration, and every day by working hard in training, I can be at the top level. [Je veux] reach [nos] goal, which is to win the championship again and also to win the Champions League. “

The 24-year-old is expected to take on the role of Andy Robertson’s understudy as a left-back for the English champions. During the previous season, the Scots had no natural compensation. In case of problems, it is James Milner who helped with this post.

The Reds had also explored the possibility of recruiting Sergio Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid and was recently announced a goal for Chelsea and Everton. But the interest in the Spaniard was not realized, and Tsimikas will not be the first Greek to defend the colors of the six-time European champions. Before him, Sotirios Kyrgiakos played at Anfield for two seasons (2009-2011). Despite competing for his position, he had appeared in 49 games with the Merseysiders.