OFFICIAL – The gas replaces Paulo Sousa in Bordeaux

Jean-Louis Gasset has just been appointed Girondin’s new coach, replacing Paulo Sousa. Alain Roche is appointed Sports Director.

As expected for several weeks, Paulo Sousa resigned as Bordeaux coach. The Portuguese coach has reached an agreement with his officials to leave two years after the end of the lease period. In his role, he is replaced by the experienced Jean-Louis Gasset. The Aquitaine club has also found a replacement for Eduardo Macia as sports director. Former Girondin Alain Roche inherited this responsibility.

More information to follow …