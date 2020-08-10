on the Euphrates, villagers accuse Turkey of waging a water war

“Today, Turkey has cut the Euphrates,” the author said in a video posted on June 29 near Raqqa, which has been widely shared since early July. We go and walk towards the void. Water is cut off for all acidifiers. Here is what remains of the Euphrates ”.
The region has experienced a continuously declining water level since the late 1990s. In question called a giant Turkish hydropower project “Southeastern Anatolia” (Gap). The GAP includes 22 dams and 19 hydropower plants that use the Tigris waters, which include Iraq, and the Euphrates, a source of important water for Syria and Iraq. The project’s largest dam, the Atatürk Dam, is located on the Euphrates.
This map shows the three dams located on the Euphrates in Syria: Tabqa, Tishrine and Al Baath dams. They are all under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
In April, the average flow of the Euphrates from Turkey was 200 m3 / s, ie 300 m3 / s less than what is stipulated in the agreement between the two countries, says the General Autonomous Administration of daily dams Asharq Al Awsat.Euphrates, a river in the middle of conflicts
According to international law, the Euphrates is considered an international river because it crosses several states. The latter has historically been the subject of conflicts between the three countries concerned. In 1987, a temporary agreement was reached that Turkey, which hosts the source of the river, would provide at least 500 m3 / s of water flow to the Syrian authorities, which in turn would share a similar flow with Iraq.
This agreement lasted in practice until 2012. When The Syrian regime no longer controlled the region northeast, the watercourse on the Syrian coast of the Euphrates began to become more regular. After that, SDS has regained control of the region in October 2017, the flow of water at the Tishrin Dam decreased from 690m3 / s in January to 226m3 / s in December, according to a 2017 report from Jazeera township by the Kurdish Autonomous Administration in Northeastern Syria.