PSG – Mitchel Bakker talks about his fantastic summer

Regularly adapted by Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks, the defender, who is present in Lisbon with PSG to play C1, is swimming in the dream.

“I had a lot of fun with the team”

Holder against Saint-Etienne in the final of the Coupe de France and against the Olympics in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue, the young Mitchel Bakker is one of the surprises for the summer for Paris Saint-Germain. Now part of the rotation, the Dutchman has also been included in the club’s UEFA list.

As the Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta Bergamo approaches, the 20-year-old defender opened up about his personal situation. Surprisingly, Mitchel Bakker swims in the middle of a dream. “We have worked hard since the resumption. It is a group that wants to perform. And we played a series in July, personally I played a lot and I had a lot of fun with the team. I played a few games before the inclusion and there I could string together several games . That is really good “, said the former Ajax Amsterdam, in an interview with PSG TV, before telling about his surprise at ASSE.

Two positive cases for Covid at Atlético before Final 8

“Coupe de France final? During training the day before the match, I began to understand that I could start the final. And on the match day, during the team meeting, I saw my name on the board. I was very happy to know that I would start this game. I sent a message to my parents and some friends. I was really happy. “, said Mitchel Bakker. With the injuries, the Dutchman could even have a card to play in Lisbon …