RUMOR – Dybala on Real’s shelves?

The Italian website Sport Mediaset has stated that among their goals is a certain Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has still not been extended to Juventus and the Castiles intend to take advantage of this situation to bring “La Joya” to the Bernabeu.
Real would offer two players in exchange
Dybala (26) is one of the continent’s most sought after players. Getting him signed would not be a big deal, especially since Old Lady does not have to sell now. But the champions of Spain were able to succeed by offering Turkish two of their players in exchange.
German Toni Kroos and Spanish midfielder Isco are the elements that will probably come into balance to realize this deal. The value of this duo is estimated at at least 100 million euros. Enough to make Turun officials give in? The answer will take shape over time.