RUMOR – Dybala on Real’s shelves?

Florentino Pérez, chairman of Real, had announced a few weeks ago that his club will remain discreet during the current transfer window. It can be a hoax to go ahead and hide and get the acquisitions he is coveting. Following the early elimination suffered in the Champions League, Merengue would consider renewing its staff.

The Italian website Sport Mediaset has stated that among their goals is a certain Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has still not been extended to Juventus and the Castiles intend to take advantage of this situation to bring “La Joya” to the Bernabeu.

Real would offer two players in exchange

Dybala (26) is one of the continent’s most sought after players. Getting him signed would not be a big deal, especially since Old Lady does not have to sell now. But the champions of Spain were able to succeed by offering Turkish two of their players in exchange.

German Toni Kroos and Spanish midfielder Isco are the elements that will probably come into balance to realize this deal. The value of this duo is estimated at at least 100 million euros. Enough to make Turun officials give in? The answer will take shape over time.