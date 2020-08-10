The United States crosses the milestone in 5 million cases, no deadline in Brazil

The threshold for five million cases of Covid-19 was crossed on Sunday in the United States. The country is still the most affected by the pandemic, followed by Brazil, which in turn counts three million cases and crossed the threshold for 100,000 deaths on Saturday.

The milestone for five million cases of the new coronavirus was crossed on Sunday, August 9 in the United States, the country that is still the most affected in the world. In second place, Brésila crossed the threshold of 100,000 deaths on Saturday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 162,000 people in the United States. The contamination curve has increased sharply since the end of June and the number of new cases registered there reached 70,000 per day in mid-July.

“I survived the crown”

To support millions of its citizens who have been hit by unemployment or are threatened with eviction from their homes due to the health crisis, US President Donald Trump unveiled a new support plan on Saturday night.

“Enough, we will save American jobs and help American workers,” the billionaire told a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course.

Donald Trump has signed four documents stipulating a wage freeze, an increased unemployment benefit of $ 400 per week, protection for tenants who are threatened with eviction and a postponement of the repayment of student loans.

The new record did not deter thousands of motorcyclists from taking to the Midwestern Road to participate in the world’s largest annual motorcycle collection, where T-shirts stamped, among other things, “I survived the crown” were offered at sale.

More than three million cases in Brazil

In second place among the hardest hit countries, Brazil has officially more than three million infected. A figure that, like the dead, is undoubtedly underestimated due to the insufficient number of tests, experts say.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who did not speak on the issue, angered social media by settling for a tweet highlighting the number of patients recovering and at the same time celebrating a victory for his team. favorite football player on Facebook.

In the largest country in Latin America, with 212 million inhabitants, the pandemic has shed a strong light on inequalities, the virus has devastated the favelas and particularly affected black populations.

In the last seven days, almost one in two deaths worldwide has occurred in Latin America.

The economic consequences are terrible everywhere on this subcontinent. In Ecuador, almost 700,000 people have lost their jobs since the epidemic began.

Worldwide, the virus has killed nearly 730,000 people and infected more than 19 million in total since the end of December, according to a report by AFP on Sunday from official sources.

With AFP