Tiémoué Bakayoko back to AC Milan?

The player would have given his consent to the Milan club according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

For two seasons, Tiémoué Bakayoko (25 years, a selection with the Blues 2017) has continued the loans: first in AC Milan (2018-2019) then in Monaco (2019-2020). The player, who still belongs to Chelsea, would not see his future in London as claimed by Gazzetta dello Sport in its paper edition of this Monday, August 10th.

According to the Italian daily, the midfielder has given his contract to join AC Milan. The player profile pleases Stefano Pioli, the Rossoneri coach, and Bakayoko knows he will have his chances in midfield: Giacomo Bonaventura has not been retained by the Lombard club and so should Lucas Biglia, whose contract expires this summer.

Bakayoko has even agreed to lower his salary: his annual contract of six million euros with Chelsea would drop to 3 million (plus bonuses) at AC Milan.

All that remains is to find an agreement between the two clubs according to the Gazzetta dello Sport which estimates that the transfer will be completed for an amount between 15 and 20 million euros.