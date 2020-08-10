Under pressure from the streets, the Lebanese Prime Minister announces the resignation of his government

Six days after the double explosion that destroyed part of Beirut, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Monday that his government would resign.

The anger of the streets was heard. At least this is what Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab wants to express by announcing the resignation of his government, Monday 10 August. In his address, he said that the double explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4 was the result of “flooding corruption”.

“Today, we respond to the will of the people to hold those responsible for this hidden catastrophe for seven years to account for and their desire for real change,” said Hassan Diab. “In the face of this reality (…) I announce today that the government has resigned.”

In less than twenty-four hours, four ministers had already left office. In the afternoon, the government had a meeting where “most ministers were to decide” from the cabinet, said Vartiné Ohanian, Minister of Youth and Sports.

The announcement comes less than a week after the double explosion at the port of Beirut, caused by a deposit of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which left at least 158 ​​dead and 6,000 injured. During his speech, Hassan Diab also said together with those who demand that those responsible for this “crime” be brought to justice.





“Everything means everything”

However, the resignation of the government should not satisfy the popular protest movement, which demands the resignation of the entire political class, including President Michel Aoun. The Lebanese are called to demonstrate on Monday in front of the presidential palace in Baabda, Beirut, to demand the resignation of the head of state.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Saturday that he would demand an early choice of law. But these elections are not one of the most important demands on the streets, as Parliament is controlled by the traditional forces, which have developed a carefully calibrated electoral law that allows them to serve their interests. “Everything means everything”, the protesters have been proclaiming for the past two days, demanding that all leaders resign.

The protests this weekend in Beirut, which drew several thousand people, are the largest since the start of the protest movement against the economic crisis and corruption in the political elite in October.

On Sunday, international donors to Lebanon promised to send almost 253 million euros in aid quickly and unconditionally to Beirut. But they said continued support would depend on the implementation of institutional reforms.

