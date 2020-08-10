VIDEO – Nuno Espirito: “Not surprised to be there”



Wolves coach Nuno Espirito says his team did not steal their place in the C3 quarter-finals.

On Tuesday night, on behalf of the quarterfinals of the Europa League, Wolverhampton will challenge Sevilla FC in Germany. The wolves are among the surprising guests in this competition. But their presence at this stage of the event is not stolen. And that was what the coach of the team Nuno Espirito insisted on during the press conference. The Portuguese technician listed the benefits of his training, especially against Espanyol and Olympiakos in this C3.