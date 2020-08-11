Atalanta-PSG, Marten De Roon: “It’s a dream to play a quarterback”

Atalanta Bergamo midfielder Marten De Roon delivered his ambitions on Tuesday at a press conference, ahead of PSG.

“Against PSG it will be something even different”

Atalanta Bergamo midfielder Marten De Roon delivered his ambitions on Tuesday at a press conference ahead of the day against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night at the Estadio da Luz (Lisbon). The opportunity for him to show his determination.

“We should not change much in our preparation, although this match is a little more important. It is a dream to play in a Champions League quarter-final. We know we can compete against fantastic teams, we did it in Italy”, explained the Atalanta player, aware that he will face a quality team.

“Against PSG it will be something even different, with players like Neymar, Mbappé and Thiago Silva who have played at this level for a long time. There will of course be some emotions, but we will be very focused”, Marten De Roon warned. Starts at 21.00 Wednesday night.