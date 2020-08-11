Atalanta-PSG, Thomas Tuchel: “Mbappé will be in the team”

To hear the Parisian coach, Kylian Mbappé will be in the group on Wednesday against Atalanta Bergamo, but he should not start.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that Kylian Mbappé could appear in the group to meet Atalanta Bergamo on Wednesday (9 am) at the Estadio da Luz. On the other hand, the German coach suggests that he start on the substitutes’ bench.

Kylian Mbappé

“If he has a good practice today and nothing extra happens, he will join tomorrow.”

Update on Verratti’s injury

“We have to be patient with Marco. Last week it was not possible for him to run. Yesterday he started running again. It will be very short for half, but we will try everything we did. With Kylian (Mbappé). It was very unlucky, but we are in a phase where he can speed up his work.

PSG-Dortmund: a decisive match

“We created an extraordinary mood between the staff and the players to return the match against Dortmund. We had injured players, we played behind closed doors. We did it without conceding a goal. It gave us a lot of confidence. It was a big step forward. Unfortunately, we could not continue the competition (with Covid-19, the editor’s remark). It is special. But we all have the impression of having prepared this meeting in the best way. For us it was important to win the two finals (against Saint “Etienne and Lyon, note). It was the best way to prepare for the Champions League. We are convinced, but we remain cautious because we know it will be a tough game.”

Mauro icardi

“It will be a good game for him to show his personality. He is a guy who is never afraid, who can always score goals. He is reliable tactically and defensively. Now it’s time for him to show that he is. can take us to the semifinals. “

The pressure on Neymar

“I feel that there is always a lot of pressure on him. But he likes it. He is used to playing with that pressure. We are very happy that Kylian is also in the band and that we can have it. The opportunity to end the match with him, because the two like to play together. Ney is crucial in the big games and I am convinced that he can be the most important man for us. He has what it takes for this type of situation. “

Benjamin Quarez, our correspondent in Lisbon.