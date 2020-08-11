Atalanta-PSG: Tuchel blurs the tracks

During PSG’s last training session on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz, Thomas Tuchel left a little clue about the team starting on Wednesday.

As usual, Thomas Tuchel dredged the water on the tampon of the match. For the last training session this Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz, the German coach did not provide much information about the team that starts on Wednesday against Atalanta Bergamo (9 am).

A little warning for Icardi

There was still resistance at the end of the session, which allowed two teams to compete with Neymar as a joker. A habit there too. In one of these teams we found Presnel Kimpembe together with Juan Bernat, Marquinhos in midfield, Idrissa Gueye, Pablo Sarabia or Mauro Icardi.

However, there is doubt as to which of Leandro Paredes or Ander Herrera will follow Marquinhos and Idrissa Gueye in midfield. In recent days, Thomas Tuchel has tested the two men in midfield. Finally, Icardi felt pain during the opposition. The Argentine touched his left hip several times while grimacing, without having to interrupt his session briefly. More fear than harm?

The probable composition of PSG:

Navas – Kehrer, T. Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat – Marquinhos, Herrera (or Paredes), Gueye – Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar

Benjamin Quarez, our special correspondent in Lisbon.