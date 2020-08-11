Atalanta-PSG: TV broadcast, streaming, probable line-up and pre-match

PSG meet Atalanta Bergamo on Wednesday in the 1/4 final of the Champions League. TV broadcast, streaming, probable composition … The goal tells it all!

Here we are ! After several weeks of preparation and two national cup finals won, against Saint-Etienne (1-0) and Lyon (0-0, 6-5 loss), PSG will face Atalanta Bergamo this Wednesday in Lisbon in the Champions League final quarter.

Unlike previous releases, the qualifier will be played over a single match, the format has changed due to Covid-19. Paris will therefore not have the right to make mistakes if it wants to integrate the last four and thus face Atlético Madrid or RB Leipzig in the semifinals.

Match Atalanta PSG dated Wednesday 12 August 2020 Kick-off 21:00 (CET)

TV broadcast, streaming: how to watch the match?

In France, the Atalanta-PSG match is broadcast on the pay channel RMC Sport 1.

TV channel flow RMC Sport 1 RMC Sport

The Parisian group and the probable composition

Place PSG group Guardians Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka defender Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat, Mitchel Bakker, Abdou Diallo, Loïc Mbe Soh, Timothée Pembele environments Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Kays Ruiz-Atil Forward Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi, Arnaud Kalimuendo

The probable composition of PSG: Navas – Kehrer, T. Silva (c), Kimpembe, Bernat – Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera – Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar

The main absent: Kurzawa (in recovery), Verratti (injured), Di Maria (suspended)