Atalanta-PSG: TV broadcast, streaming, probable line-up and pre-match

PSG meet Atalanta Bergamo on Wednesday in the 1/4 final of the Champions League. TV broadcast, streaming, probable composition … The goal tells it all!
Here we are ! After several weeks of preparation and two national cup finals won, against Saint-Etienne (1-0) and Lyon (0-0, 6-5 loss), PSG will face Atalanta Bergamo this Wednesday in Lisbon in the Champions League final quarter.
Unlike previous releases, the qualifier will be played over a single match, the format has changed due to Covid-19. Paris will therefore not have the right to make mistakes if it wants to integrate the last four and thus face Atlético Madrid or RB Leipzig in the semifinals.
|Match
|Atalanta PSG
|dated
|Wednesday 12 August 2020
|Kick-off
|21:00 (CET)
TV broadcast, streaming: how to watch the match?
In France, the Atalanta-PSG match is broadcast on the pay channel RMC Sport 1.
|TV channel
|flow
|RMC Sport 1
|RMC Sport
The Parisian group and the probable composition
|Place
|PSG group
|Guardians
|Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka
|defender
|Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat, Mitchel Bakker, Abdou Diallo, Loïc Mbe Soh, Timothée Pembele
|environments
|Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Kays Ruiz-Atil
|Forward
|Pablo Sarabia, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi, Arnaud Kalimuendo
The probable composition of PSG: Navas – Kehrer, T. Silva (c), Kimpembe, Bernat – Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera – Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar
The main absent: Kurzawa (in recovery), Verratti (injured), Di Maria (suspended)