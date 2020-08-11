China’s nitrogen hold on Hong Hong is causing unrest in Taiwan’s democratic territory, as the foreign minister spoke to a senior US official on Tuesday.

China is trying to make Taiwan’s democratic territory “the next Hong Kong”, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu accused on Tuesday (August 11).

The latter spoke with US Health Secretary Alex Azar, whose historic visit to Taiwan was condemned by Beijing. “Our daily lives are more and more difficult as China continues to pressure Taiwan to accept its political conditions, conditions that will make Taiwan the next Hong Kong,” Joseph Wu said.

Beijing still sees Taiwan as a rebellious province urged to return to its time, with force if necessary.

Sino-American tensions

Alex Azar, who is on a three-day visit, has been the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Taiwan since 1979, when the United States severed diplomatic ties with Taipei to recognize the Beijing-based communist government as the sole representative of China.

This journey comes amid growing Sino-US tensions on a wide range of topics, from the Hong Kong file to trade issues, including coronavirus.

On Monday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said Chinese warriors had made a brief invasion beyond the center line of the Taiwan Strait that Taipei and Beijing have long considered their “border.”

During his visit, Alex Azar praised Taiwanese democracy and its policies to fight the coronavirus. On the other hand, he was critical of China’s attitude to the pandemic that has occurred on its territory and its authoritarian model of governance.

With AFP