Chad’s independence: what results 60 years later?

On August 11, 1960, Chad regained his sovereignty without armed struggle. As the country celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independence, Alain Foka has gathered at N’Djaménaquatre emblematic guests to take stock of these six decades.

Our guests :

– Ali Abderamane Haggar, former Adviser to President Idriss Déby Itno, former Secretary General of the Presidency and former Rector of the University of N’Djamena, teacher and author,

– Master Nomaye Clarisse, lawyer at Chad Bar,

– Abderrahmane Ali Gossoumian, National Coordinator of the Call for Peace and Reconciliation Committee (CSAPR),

– Laldjim Narcisse Mbainadji, journalist.

