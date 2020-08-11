Coronavirus: Two positive cases in Valencia



In the midst of a sports crisis, the Che club announced two positive cases for Covid-19 in the club, on its official website on Tuesday.

The historic Spanish football club, Valencia, is undergoing a storm. And not just at the sporting level. Qualified for European competition next season, Club Che surprised their world in their final days by selling Valencia captain Francis Coquelin and Dani Parejo to Villarreal, a direct rival in the race for Europe next season. A double sale that provoked anger among supporters against Meriton Holdings.

Following this catastrophic episode in sporting terms, Valencia now have other problems. On Tuesday, the Che club actually announced that it had discovered two positive cases for Covid-19 within its ranks. The ninth of the last League confirmed it on its website through an official statement on Tuesday morning: “In PCR and serological tests carried out on Monday with the first team, the technical staff and the more direct environment, in connection with the start of the seasonal work, two positive cases were discovered for COVID-19, which are isolated in their homes, in accordance with The La Liga and Valencia Protocols and which have already been notified immediately to the health authorities “.

“Valencia CF, who from the very first moment of this health crisis have placed particular emphasis on measures to stop the spread of the pandemic, will maintain a very strict protocol in which all members of the first team and their bodies are absolutely committed”, the Che Club ended. The identities of the two people have not been revealed, and not even if they are players or technicians.

As a reminder, a few days ago Atletico Madrid also noted the presence of two positive cases in the workforce. After several hours of speculation, the names of the two players have appeared in the press, namely Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko, who will therefore miss the Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig this week. For its part, Valencia has no official match on the horizon for the next fourteen days.