Donald Trump’s press conference was adjourned shortly after firing in front of the White House

A person, probably armed according to Donald Trump, was targeted on Monday by shots from the “Secret Service” near the White House and was taken to hospital. The US president, who was also talking to reporters, was briefly escorted from the press room.

Donald Trump is suddenly led out of the White House press room by the “Secret Service” accused of protecting him, Monday, August 10, at the end of the day, after a shooting occurred outside the fence around the presidential complex.

The US president, placed in the Oval Office for a while, returned to the room a few minutes later and said that law enforcement fired at a person. He added that the suspect had been taken to hospital and that, according to the information he had, he was probably armed.

“Everything seems completely under control (…) But there was a shooting and someone was taken to hospital. I do not know the person’s health condition,” Donald Trump explained. No one else was injured during the shooting, he said.

Hospital

“The Secret Service can confirm that an agent used his weapon at the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue,” a crossroads very close to the White House, tweeted this elite police officer in charge of protecting senior American personalities.

The Secret Service can confirm that there has been an officer shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Legislative officials are in place. More information to follow. – US Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

A “man” and a “Secret Service agent” were transported to a nearby hospital.

A bicycle belonging to a member of the Secret Service was lying on the ground surrounded by police lines on a sidewalk in Pennsylvania Avenue, near the White House, an AFP reporter stated.

Closed perimeter

Police cordoned off a large area around the White House. Police cars parked at the scene and armed police patrolled Lafayette Square park in front of the White House, AFP reporters said.

Philip Melaku, a protester who has been camping outside the White House for years, said he heard a “man’s” voice just before a shot, around 5:50 a.m. (11:50 a.m. in France). “I heard a shot and just before that I heard screams that were incomprehensible,” he told AFP. “Immediately after that, at least eight or nine men came running up and pointed their AR-15s,” assault rifles, “he added.

The President of the United States gave his daily press release as an agent in charge of his security approached. “Excuse me ?” Donald Trump asked him, interrupting himself, before quietly leaving the room, followed by his team, after the agent whispered explanations in his ear.

“Shaken? (…) The world has always been a dangerous place. It’s nothing special,” the Republican answered a question when he returned. “It may have something to do with me,” he said.

“I feel safe with the Secret Service. They are amazing people, the best of the best,” he said of this federal agency, which provides close protection for the leaders of the United States and other American politicians. .

Donald Trump then resumed his press conference focusing on the pandemic and the US economy.

