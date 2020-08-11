emergency extended to Kouré

An “extraordinary” National Security Council decided on Monday to extend the emergency to two prefectures in Niger, including Kollo, which administers the city of Kouré, where eight people including six French aid workers were killed on Sunday.

The emergency gives security forces additional powers, including “ordering house searches day and night,” according to authorities.

This enlargement was decided at the end of an “extraordinary” National Security Council (CNS) chaired by Nigerian President Mahamadou Issoufou, according to public television.

The Council decided to “extend the emergency” to two prefectures which were not hitherto affected by this measure, which was introduced for the Tillabéri region three years ago. This huge riparian zone in the “three borders” between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, has become a den for Sahelian jihadists, including the Islamic State group in the Greater Sahara (EIGS). Among these prefectures is the one of Kollo that administers the locality Kouré, a dense forest area where the last West African giraffes live, 70 km from Niamey.

Terrorist attack”

The emergency is already in place in the Diffa region (southeast) near Nigeria, the site of recurring attacks by the Boko Haram and Islamic State groups in West Africa (ISWAP), which is the result of a split in Boko Haram.

The council also announced a “suspension” of access to the giraffe site so that “the investigations currently underway can continue in peace,” Nigerian Interior Minister Alkache Alhada said on television.

The six French people, their guide and their drivers, most of whom are employees of NGO Acted, were shot by armed men on motorcycles during a tourist excursion in the town of Kouré. The attack, condemned as a “terrorist” by Niamey and Paris, is the first to target French people in this sector.

With AFP