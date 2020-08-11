Europa League – Chakhtior and Sevilla FC reach the last four

Chakhtior and Sevilla FC qualified for the last four of the Europa League. They join Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Chakhtior Donetsk 4-1 FC Basel

Goals: Moraes Junior (2nd), Taison (22nd), Patrick (75th), Dodo (88th), Van Wolfswinkel (92nd)

Manchester United and Inter Milan, respectively Copenhagen’s defenders (1-0) and Bayer Leverkusen (2-1) on Monday night, were waiting to know their opponent in the last four of the Europa League. These are now known: it will be Chakhtior Donetsk and Sevilla FC. The Ukrainians actually qualified thanks to their big win against FC Basel, while FC Sevilla got their ticket by taking the best of English Wolverhampton.

Against the Swiss, the Ukrainians did not give a gift on Tuesday night. In fact, Chakhtior Donetsk quickly led the way thanks to a goal scored by Moraes Junior (2nd). Before the half-hour game, Luis Castro’s men doubled the effort, this time thanks to Taison (22). Back from the locker room, Patrick (75th) and Dodo (88th) continued the offensive festival in Chakhtior Donetsk against an outdated FC Basel team. The retraining of the score, too late, signed Ricky Van Wolswinkel, did not change anything. It is the Ukrainians who get their ticket to the last square of the Europa League. They will face Inter Milan.

Wolverhampton 0-1 Sevilla FC

Goal: Ocampos (88th)

If Chakhtior Donetsk facilitated against Basel, Sevilla FC were forced to fight Wolverhampton at the same time. Previously playing the leading roles in the Europa League, the Andalusians won at the end of the match thanks to a goal from Lucas Ocampos (88th), definitely the X-factor for their team this season. Qualification also allowed thanks to a missed penalty early in the match (13th) by the English. Sevilla FC met Manchester United in 1/2.