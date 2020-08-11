Hassan Diab’s resignation “does not solve the equation facing the Lebanese”

In the aftermath of the resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Sibylle Rizk, head of the NGO’s Kulluna Iradaquis’ public policy on political reform in Lebanon, explained in France on Tuesday 24 the challenges that await Lebanese to change their anger in a true “new political work”.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of his government on Monday, August 10, after several members of his team left under pressure from the street accusing the political class of being responsible for the devastating and deadly double explosion in the Port of Beirut.

Following this announcement, the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, called for “the rapid formation of a government that will prove itself to the people”. But for Sibylle Rizk, head of public policy at NGO Kulluna Iradainterviewed on Tuesday, September 24, “Hassan Diab’s resignation does not solve the equation that Lebanese face”.

“The only hope is popular pressure”

This departure “does not satisfy the Lebanese because the power system in Lebanon ignores the institutions”, confirms the representative of this NGO working for political reform in Lebanon. According to Sibylle Rizk, Hassan Diab was not independent, the power was “in the hands of a club of figures that everyone knows, representing community leaders who have proven that they do not want to let go”.

A few months after the start of a large-scale protest movement against the political and economic crisis, a guest in France 24 assures: “The only hope is popular pressure.” Very strong pressure that has already been made falls two governments, she reminds. “But it took two tragedies of uneven size.” In fact, Lebanon has suffered for several months the worst financial crisis in its history, which has led to its impoverished population. The double explosion in the port of Beirut – which left more than 150 dead and 6,000 injured and left 300,000 people homeless – only resurrected protests against the corruption, irresponsibility and negligence of the Lebanese leaders.

But Sibylle Rizk warns, “in order for it to express itself and transform itself into a political project, this popular anger must be structured around a new political work”.

“We need a state”

Will Hassan Diab’s resign make it possible to see new political figures emerge? “It is men and women in Lebanon who are making the change,” continues the representative of Kulluna Irada, referring to a Lebanon “too long divided along the Community’s fault lines”, which must now be politically rebuilt on the basis of the links united by the Lebanese by establishing a direct relationship between citizens and their political representatives. “We need a state. It’s a huge challenge.”