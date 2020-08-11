in New Zealand, the city of Auckland is reconfigured

New Zealand announced on Tuesday the reconstruction of Auckland, the country’s largest city, following the discovery of four cases of Covid-19 contamination, the first in 102 days.

Did New Zealand demand victory too quickly? New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday (August 11th) ordered the re – establishment of her country’s largest city, Auckland, following the emergence for the first time in 102 days of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

The Prime Minister, whose effective policies in the fight against Covid-19 have been praised worldwide, announced that four cases of this disease had been identified in a family living in Auckland and that the origin of this contamination remained unknown.

“After 102 days, we have our first cases of Covid-19 recorded outside the facilities intended for placement in isolation or in managed quarantine (…), while we have all worked incredibly hard to prevent this scenario,” said the head of government. “We also planned and prepared for this scenario,” she says.

From Wednesday, the city of Auckland will be reintroduced for at least three days and some social distance measures will be introduced throughout the rest of the country.

Twenty-two deaths in New Zealand

On Monday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) praised Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus several countries, including New Zealand, for having succeeded in “eradicating the virus quickly.” New Zealand, which has recorded 22 deaths in a population of five million, had not had a case of transmission within its territory since 1 May.

As a result, New Zealanders had returned to a near-normal way of life, with no social distance measures, and the public was once again allowed to participate in sporting and cultural events, but health authorities have continued to monitor warn the population of the risk of a second wave of “inevitable” pollution. .

All mobile phones in New Zealand have received a warning message with the warning: “If you are in Auckland, STAY AT HOME (…) and SAVE LIVES”. Jacinda Ardern said she understood the disappointment of her countrymen who believed that the virus had been eradicated after the seven weeks of strict capture in her country in March-April.

Panic shopping in supermarkets

“Perhaps it was tempting to think that New Zealand was out in the woods, I beg you not to feel demoralized or discouraged,” she said, noting that “of all the countries in the world, New Zealand was the one that had lasted the longest without re-emerging. “of the virus.

The Prime Minister’s announcement led to panic purchases in supermarkets and the Prime Minister reassured consumers and told them: “You do not need, there is everything you need”.

There are already long lines in the supermarkets in Auckland. The photos below are from inside the Gray Lynn countdown, lines off the Mt Eden Countdown, and about 200 people are sweeping around the Countdown building on Quay Street. More Covid-19 updates here: https://t.co/jR6f6LmJCW pic.twitter.com/Bi0xrJ6ZsR – RNZ (@radionz) 11 August 2020

She also ruled out any impact on the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 19, although she does not intend to campaign in the coming days in Auckland.

