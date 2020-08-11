Loren Moren, striker from Betis, positive for Covid-19

Loren Moron tested positive after tests performed by Real Betis for the resumption of training.

Following an initial announcement of two positive cases at Valencia CF, another La Liga club has now been affected. This is Real Betis who on social networks communicated the presence of a case in their rankings. “A positive case for Covid-19 was detected in the PCR tests performed by the later players in that profession,” the statement said.

The Sevillian club confirm that the positive subject is a first team player, while informing that “the player is in good health, isolated at home and following the protocol established by the health authorities and La Liga”. In the coming days, Real Betis reports, the squad will “again undergo PCR tests to determine if they can join the work of the rest of the teammates”.

The positive is Loren Morón

Loren Morón is the case with this positive test for Covid-19: “Unfortunately I will not be able to go with my teammates to Marbella today to start the pre-season. I have tested positive for the PCR test and, even if I feel good, I have to I will wait a few days to join the team, “wrote forward on his twitter account.