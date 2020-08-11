More than 20 million cases of Covid-19 worldwide

The new coronavirus continues to spread across the planet, where the threshold for 20 million cases was crossed on Monday. Health measures have been tough in several countries and cities such as Paris, where residents now have to wear a mask in the liveliest neighborhoods.

More than 20 million cases of Covid-19 have been officially registered worldwide, more than half of them in the United States, according to a census conducted on Monday, August 10 by AFP. And while the pace of the pandemic seems to be stabilizing around the world, with another million cases detected approximately every four days since mid-July, fighting has resumed in Europe.

Residents and visitors to Paris, the French capital, must now wear masks in the city’s busiest district to try to slow down a recovery of coronavirus, despite scorching temperatures. The measure applies to one hundred streets in almost every city district.

By making a worm-bearing mandatory, Paris is following in the footsteps of other French cities, but also of other countries, from Belgium to Romania or even almost all of Spain, which has strengthened its health measures since the end of July.

The Spanish authorities also admitted on Monday that they could not “perfectly” control the infections, while in two weeks the country noted the highest increase in cases detected among the major countries in Western Europe.

Finland will impose a mandatory fourteen days in prison on anyone coming from a country at risk.

“There are jumps”

These measures are in line with WHO recommendations. On Monday, its director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on governments and citizens to do everything possible to “eradicate” the transmission of Sars-CoV-2, which has already caused 750,000 deaths since its discovery in China in December. “Many of you are in grief; this is a difficult time for the world. But I want to be clear, there are buds of hope and (…) it is never too late to turn it around. ‘Epidemic.” But for that, “leaders must mobilize to act and citizens must adopt new measures,” he said.

The European Office for Infectious Diseases also called on European states on Monday to “reintroduce certain measures” to prevent a “real retrospective” of Covid-19 observed on the old continent. Although it is still below the peak reached in Europe on April 9, the number of new daily cases seems to be increasing, the agency says.

Some countries are affected, including Italy, where the virus has fallen sharply. “France, Spain, the Balkans: Italy is surrounded by infection,” Il Corriere della Sera warned daily. The peninsula registered two deaths on Sunday, the lowest toll since February 21, the day of the announcement of the first deaths in its territory. If the number of new cases is less good (+ 463 in 24 hours), the situation remains under control, according to the authorities.

Resumption of classes in Germany

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of children in Germany are returning to school in four states this week. In Berlin, the school year began on Monday for students and teachers wearing masks in schools, with the exception of classrooms and playgrounds.

According to a comparative study published by Science Advances, surgical masks stop more than 90% of the drops released through speech. However, bandanas and fleece neck warmers are less effective.

In the United States, the most affected country in the world in absolute terms with 163,370 deaths, more than 44,000 new infections and 457 deaths have been reported in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. During his daily press conference devoted to dealing with the epidemic, President Donald Trump once again called for the resumption of schools.

Wild rave party in France

The threat of a second wave did not stop several thousand people from gathering this weekend on farmland in Lozère in the south of France for a wild rave party, in violation of current health regulations. .

Greece has decided to close bars and restaurants at night in some of its main tourist destinations following new contamination registers.

Elsewhere in the world, the epidemic continues to develop. Colombia has crossed the threshold of 13,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the first case of infection was discovered in the country on March 6, according to an official report published on Monday. In Brazil, the threshold for 100,000 deaths passed on Sunday, triggering a wave of solidarity messages on social networks for attentive families, mixed with harsh criticism of the government.

Global economy under strain

In addition to its health consequences, the epidemic has damaged the global economy, revived fault lines and social inequalities, and disrupted cultural and sporting calendars.

24 Hours of Le Mans Auto will therefore take place without an audience on 19 and 20 September. The legendary race, originally scheduled for June 13 and 14, had been postponed until mid-September.

Similarly, the German Minister of Health rejected the idea that football fans would return to the stadiums and thought it would send “a bad signal” as the country experiences an upturn in the pandemic.

In Italy, however, the cruise industry, hit by the pandemic, on Monday announced the resumption of operations from 16 August.

