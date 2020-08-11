Next to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris dreams of being a black first vice president

The Democratic White House candidate, who will face Donald Trump in November, confirmed on Tuesday that he had elected California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice president.

From presidential candidate to potential vice president of the United States. Joe Biden has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as a running mate for the US presidential election in November, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday, August 11.

I have the great honor to announce that I have chosen @KamalaHarris – a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants – like my roommate. Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) 11 August 2020

With a brilliant career, worthy of the best American dream despite controversial chapters, the 55-year-old senator who dreamed of becoming the first black president of the United States will finally, together with her, become the first female vice president in November. President.

But still, without a doubt, an eye on the 2024 presidential election and the hope of breaking the ultimate glass fence.

pioneering

“My mother would often say to me: Kamala, you may be the first to accomplish many things. Make sure you are not the last,” Kamala Harris liked to repeat during her poor campaign for the Democratic nomination.

Since the beginning of her career, this daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother has collected the pioneer titles.

After two terms as a prosecutor in San Francisco (2004-2011), she was twice elected Attorney General of California (2011-2017) and became the first woman, but also the first black person to lead the judiciary. of the most populous state in the country.

Since January 2017, she responded to the Senate in Washington and registered as the first woman from South Asia and only the second black senator in American history.

The California senator will speak on August 19 at the inaugural conference, which the Democratic Party will hold online to address the Covid-19 epidemic.

With AFP and Reuters