Setién ready to sacrifice Griezmann against Bayern?

According to the Catalan press, Quique Setién is considering leaving Griezmann on the bench to strengthen his midfielder.
But after months of procrastination, Quique Setién finally decided to put the Frenchman at the center with a new 4-4-2 diamond system. When it comes to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters, however, it seems as if the Spanish coach chooses to be careful.
The complexity of the duo Messi – Suarez
According to Sport, the return on suspensions by Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal will drive Setién to review his training. If the tactical schedule remains the same, the midfield will be greatly strengthened against the Munich machine and the Catalan daily confirms that Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong should follow the two ghosts.
A decision with serious consequences for Griezmann since the world champion should take place on the bench, the offensive mission is entrusted to the inseparable duo Messi – Suarez …