Setién ready to sacrifice Griezmann against Bayern?

According to the Catalan press, Quique Setién is considering leaving Griezmann on the bench to strengthen his midfielder.

The roller coaster seems to continue for Antoine Griezmann during his first season with FC Barcelona. When he returned just in time from injury to take part in Barça’s qualifier at Napoli at the expense of Saturday, the Frenchman delivered a tasteless performance when his attacking cronies Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez found the net.

But after months of procrastination, Quique Setién finally decided to put the Frenchman at the center with a new 4-4-2 diamond system. When it comes to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters, however, it seems as if the Spanish coach chooses to be careful.

The complexity of the duo Messi – Suarez

According to Sport, the return on suspensions by Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal will drive Setién to review his training. If the tactical schedule remains the same, the midfield will be greatly strengthened against the Munich machine and the Catalan daily confirms that Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong should follow the two ghosts.

A decision with serious consequences for Griezmann since the world champion should take place on the bench, the offensive mission is entrusted to the inseparable duo Messi – Suarez …