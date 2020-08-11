Sevilla FC and Shakhtar Donetsk qualify for the final four

Sevilla FC and Shakhtar Donetsk have secured their ticket to the semi-finals of the Europa League after their respective victories at Wolverhampton (1-0) and Basel (4-1), where they face Manchester United and Inter Milan. . Results that make the joy for Stade Rennais, who is thus directly qualified for the group stage in the next Champions League.

Shakhtar Donetsk easily won on Tuesday, August 11 in the quarter-finals of the Europa League by crushing FC Basel (4-1), while Sevilla FC, on the other hand, had more trouble getting rid of Wolverhampton (1- 0) to secure their place in the semifinals.

In a controversial game in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, the Ukrainians quickly took cover with a goal in the second minute, while Balois had not yet touched the ball. Ukrainian of Brazilian origin, Junior Moraes, used a weak mark and a dangerous exit from the goalkeeper to score with a knitted head from six meters.

Shakhtar then continued to print their pace (more than 60% of possession during the first period) and logically doubled the lead in the 22nd minute, following a counterattack led by Moraes. Tonight’s first goal scorer centered for Marlos, who offers himself his second crucial pass by handing over to Taison, whose immediate recovery from the left at the entrance to the area is diverted somewhat by a Swiss defender in his own net (22).

The uninspired Swiss woke up at the hour mark to carry the game into the Ukrainian half of the field, with little success, however, as Basel did not have time to hope Shakhtar hit the nail on the head after a penalty kick converted by Alan Patrick (75th). At the end of the match, right-back Dodo weighed down the score (88th), before the Swiss scored in the 92nd minute on his first goal on goal, thanks to a flat foot from Dutch international Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

The Ukrainian club, the winner of the 2009 event, will meet in the semi-finals in Düsseldorf on Monday 17 August, Inter Milan, who defeated Bayer Leverkusen (2-1) on Monday.

Sevilla will be reunited with Manchester United

Sevilla FC also qualified during a very close meeting against Wolverhampton, where the English club, 7th in the Premier League, missed a penalty in the first period, whistled for a foul by the Brazilian Diego Carlos on the former Barcelona striker Adama Traoré.

The only goal of the match was scored by the Argentine, former Marseillais, Lucas Ocampos, in the head, in the 88th minute, on a cross by his compatriot Ever Banega. In the semi-final on Sunday 16 August in Cologne, Julen will face Lopetegui’s team, 4th in the League, Manchester United, who defeated Copenhagen 1-0 the day before after extra time.

Rennes qualified for the group stage of the Champions League

Thanks to Sevilla and Shakhtar Donetsk’s victories, Stade Rennais, without playing, is directly qualified for the group stage of the next Champions League.

Like Manchester United and Inter Milan, who won on Monday, Sevilla and Donetsk were already qualified for the next C1 thanks to their classification in the national championship. This frees up the place in C1 for the future winner of the Europa League for Rennes, 3rd in the French Ligue 1, which saves itself two uncertain preliminary rounds

With AFP