Vladimir Putin presents the first vaccine against Covid-19, “Sputnik”, tested on his daughter

An anti-Covid-19 vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya Institute, a state research center in Moscow, Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday. It was called “Sputnik” and was inoculated into the daughter of the Russian president.

It is designated as the first anti-Covid-19 vaccine. Vladimir Poutine announced on Tuesday, August 11, that Russia had granted regulatory approval for a product developed by the Gamaleya Institute – a state research center in Moscow.

“This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered,” said Vladimir Putin, adding: “I know that it is quite effective, that it provides lasting immunity.”

The president even claimed that one of his daughters had been vaccinated with the vaccine.

In the weeks leading up to this announcement, foreign researchers expressed concern about the rapid development of such a vaccine and the WHO called for “clear guidelines and guidelines” for the development of this type of vaccine. product.

With AFP and Reuters