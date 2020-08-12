2,500 new cases in France, Paris adds 16 countries to its scarlet list

France has added 16 new countries to its “scarlet” list. French people from these states, where the virus is actively circulating, must take a PCR test. At the same time, more than 2,500 new ones have been confirmed in France.

Sixteen new countries have been added to France’s “scarlet” list due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters was informed by an official source on Wednesday 12 August. A classification that from 17 August will require French travelers from these countries to take a PCR test, before departure or on their arrival in France. In the national territory, the number of cases detected continues to increase in unprecedented proportions since May.

According to Reuters, the countries concerned are: Maldives, Colombia, Montenegro, Bolivia, Kosovo, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Costa Rica, Chile, Equatorial Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, the Palestinian Territories, Armenia and Mexico.

“Clear deterioration” of the indicators

More than 2,500 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in 24 hours in French territory, according to the daily report of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), published on Wednesday, August 12, which notes a “clear deterioration” of indicators.

In one week, out of a total of more than 600,000 tests, 11,633 people were diagnosed positive for the new coronavirus, including 2524 in the last 24 hours.

The degree of positivity is now 2.2%, also up (1.6% during the week 27 July to 2 August). “This confirms the increase in viral circulation in the territory,” DGS emphasized.

“The indicators for monitoring the epidemic on national territory show a clear deterioration in recent days,” she added. Several wards have an incidence “close to the warning threshold set at 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week”.

“It is important during this holiday period, anywhere and anytime, that we individually and collectively continue our efforts to avoid an epidemic resumption,” the statement said.

In addition, 18 new outbreaks of grouped cases (“clusters”) were identified within 24 hours, bringing the total to 896, of which 578 were closed.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care, which has been relatively stable since the end of July, fell to 379, 12 less than on Tuesday.

Île-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts-de-France and Guyana account for 69% of these patients in intensive care.

France now has 30,371 people who have died from Covid-19 since the epidemic began (17 more than on Tuesday), including 19,866 in hospitals and 10,505 in social and medico-social facilities, especially Ehpad (figure from Tuesday).

With AFP