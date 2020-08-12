Andros Townsend: “Wilfried Zaha should play in the Champions League”

Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha’s teammate at Crystal Palace, believes the Ivorian international has the qualities to play at the highest level.

Andros Townsend believes that Wilfried Zaha “should play in the Champions League”, with the full belief that the Crystal Palace winger can play at the highest level in the world. In recent years, Wilfried Zaha has gained a reputation for himself in the Premier League, where he is considered one of the best players.

Still, the Ivorian international had failed to convince during his two-season stint at Old Trafford and preferred to thrive in a less ambitious club and in a probably more familiar environment. His 2018-19 season is still his best career so far in terms of individual statistics, having scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists for de Palace in 34 English league games.

“The most talented player I’ve ever played with”

Zaha’s screens caught Arsenal’s attention last summer, but he finally missed a move to the Emirates Stadium after the club chose to bring in Nicolas Pepe from Lille to his place. The 27-year-old has since dropped …

Andros Townsend believes his team-mate has the level to play at the top of Europe, but still hopes to stay at the Palace for at least another year “Wilfried Zaha could play for the best in the world”, Eagles forward told talkSPORT.

“He is the most talented player I have played with and he should play in the Champions League. I am very grateful to have him at the Palace, everyone in the club is grateful to him, and if we do what we have beyond this transfer window, we would be even more grateful “, the 29-year-old presented.