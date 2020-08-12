Atalanta-PSG (1-2) – This time they did it!

Under the leadership of Atalanta Bergamo, Paris Saint-Germain qualified for the last four of C1 after a completely crazy scenario!

Almost five months to the day after qualifying for the quarter-finals against Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain had a meeting with History this Wednesday night in Lisbon. Unlike Atalanta Bergamo, the Parisians had the opportunity to be part of the last four of the Champions League if they succeeded.

Between the desire to offer the French capital the excitement it has been waiting for for many years in the European Cup and the fear of collapsing again in money time, PSG presented themselves for this meeting without his star Kylian Mbappé, but with the presence of his Brazilian attacking midfielder Neymar.

Neymar is not hiding, Pasalic is not wrong

Neymar, exactly, alone represented the paradoxes of this Parisian team against the Transalpins. During the first period, it was formerly FC Barcelona in general. But in the literal sense of the word: namely in the good, as in the bad shots … The Brazilian, too lively and technical for his opponents of the evening, actually created many problems for the inhabitants of Serie A, but has missed three huge chances. First by opening the foot too much under a face to face with the opponent’s goalkeeper (2nd). Then on a completely missed center-shot (18th). Finally, after an offer from Hatboer that he sent to Lisbon heaven (42nd).

Before this fifteenth failed attempt, Atalanta Bergamo had met expectations. Without complexes, the transalpine formation provided, superiorly tactically and physically, many opportunities. If Keylor Navas could first keep its clean sheet by making crucial savings against Gomez (2nd), Hateboer (10th) then Caldara (11th), the former Real Madrid had no choice but to give in to a attracted shot from Pasalic (26th).

Thomas Tuchel takes Kylian Mbappé with him to the hour mark

In the second half, PSG, who largely shot during the first act, did not really start their foot on the floor. When the time worked for Atalanta Bergamo, the opportunities were scarce, as the pressure increased further. To reverse the trend, Thomas Tuchel decided to put his secret weapon into the game at the hour of the game. If uninspired, Pablo Sarabia thus gave way to Kylian Mbappé, long uncertain for this match after an ankle injury. .

With an additional solution in depth, the natives of Bondy also missed a golden opportunity in the 80s. Faster than the opposite, the French striker tried to hit hard with his left foot, but saw his attempt hijacked by the opposing goalkeeper … 10 minutes after the end of the meeting, Paris would have to try everything to equalize. On the contrary, Atalanta tried some insults, but they wanted to be less sharp than before the break. 85 minutes into the game, Choupo-Moting had to leave the pitch due to a knee injury. Before the impossible becomes possible …

Pared against the attack, the Parisians only equalized in extra time (90 + 1) on a goal that Marquinhos scored. Looking in the penalty area, the one who developed tonight at the midfielder’s position saw his projection paid off. With a pass from his compatriot Neymar, Marquinhos successfully equalized. Then Choupo-Moting sent PSG to seventh heaven by doubling the effort (90 + 3). Within two minutes, Atalanta, who had steadily retired in the second half, saw their qualification fly away. Paris was scared, but Paris still has the right to dream and will really see the last square in C1!