Atalanta-PSG, Gasperini: “We thought the match was over, it’s difficult”

Like his team, the Atalanta coach already imagined himself in 1/2. It was without counting on the start of PSG. A cruel scenario …

“PSG have a good chance to play the final”

This is what is called passing a few minutes from a resounding performance … On Wednesday night, Atalanta Bergamo have long thought of having won their ticket to the last four of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, before being hit by the Paris uprising on extra time (1-2).

Conversely, the Italians will be able to feed remorse, those who were true to their principles in this quarterfinal. Atalanta Bergamo coach Gian Piero Gasperini was necessarily bitter at a press conference after the meeting. According to him, Kylian Mbappé’s entry was a turning point in this match.

“It is a very difficult game, very difficult for both teams. For us it is obviously a lot of regret to have given us two goals at the end of the match. We thought the game was over, it is difficult. When we led we succeeded quite well”, first explained the transalpine technician.

Atalanta-PSG, Neymar: “With this state of mind we can believe in the final”

“But the entry of Mbappé, combined with the presence of Neymar, changed things for PSG. His entry gave an energy to PSG who lost the match, it was fundamental because of what he The goal of the equalizer, above all, leaves us a lot of bitterness. PSG has a good probability of playing the final “, then appointed Gian Piero Gasperini. If the scenario with the match will inevitably leave traces, Atalanta has absolutely nothing to be ashamed of …