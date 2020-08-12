Atalanta-PSG: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: “Neymar and Mbappé will stay for life”

Thanks to this qualifier in the semi-finals of the Champions League, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi hopes that the prospects for PSG will change.

Until the 90th minute, history seemed to repeat itself for PSG with the speculation of a new elimination in the Champions League quarter-final. Only this time, the Parisian club managed to find the necessary resources to turn the match around and give its first qualifier in the C1 semi in 25 years. A victory with tweezers thanks to Marquinhos and a surprise hero: Eric Choupo-Moting.

At the last whistle, it was not Nasser Al-Khelaïfi who would hide his smile. “It’s a very special night with the club’s anniversary, said the president of PSG at RMC Sport. It was not easy with the end of the championship but we put everything we needed on the field. I’m really very proud. This is the first time we have reached the semi-finals since the takeover in 2011. We must now think about the semi-finals and not think about the final. “

Al-Khelaïfi: “A victory that will change the mentality”

If he smiles so much, it’s also because Nasser Al-Khelaïfi knows that this qualification changes many things for the club. Also on the European stage as in France. Qatar did not fail to send a spade to the French media, which he considers too negative with the French champions. “We needed it to change mentalities. I am very proud of the players, the staff, everyone. It is very important to change the mentality of the players but also the media when it comes to PSG’s ability to go far.”

Finally, the President of Paris welcomed Neymar’s change in the Parisian workforce. At his ease in this quarter-final, the Brazilian was named the best player of the match, even though he showed a dazzling lack of realism. What does it mean for its president who is not ready to release his golden couple Neymar – Mbappé. “Neymar and Kylian are some of the best players in the world, but it’s the team that made a good game even if Ney had been really good. In recent months he has changed in the team. Kylian and Neymar will stay here for the rest of their lives. “