Atalanta-PSG, Thomas Tuchel: “A semi-final after the four titles is historic”

At the microphone on RMC Sport 1, the coach welcomed the qualification for the last four of C1, emphasizing the state of mind of his team.

“It is also the quality and mentality of the team”

Injured on the ankle and forced to help helplessly from the field to a qualifier he saw hovering, Thomas Tuchel, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain, could finally rejoice. While his team qualified for the last four of the Champions League by defeating Atalanta Bergamo on Wednesday night (1-2), the German technician was asked about the incredible scenario for this meeting and appreciated the evening’s overall deserved victory, despite its unexpected nature.

“Today is the club’s 50th anniversary. A match like that, then a semi-final after the four titles, it’s historic. We will not soon forget. I will not say that we did not think about elimination. After 85 minutes of play we are realistic. “It was not the general feeling. I always had the impression that if we do 1st, we add the second in the wake. We had a very strong match and it is absolutely deserved.”, he said at the microphone on RMC Sport 1.

“There is also luck, it is true but on the whole it is deserved. In the second half we had total control. I was afraid of the physical side towards the end, but we played with more confidence at that time. The players who came in from the bench was exceptional. They had a good state of mind. I am completely satisfied with this achievement. is also the quality and mentality of the team “, then added the PSG coach, proud of his troops. In the semi-final, Paris will face the winner of the quarter between Leipzig and Atlético de Madrid. With a group more united, united and united than ever.