Bayern Munich, Goretzka can not wait to meet Lionel Messi

The midfielder has met the Juve striker twice but will face the Barcelona star for the first time in Lisbon.

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is looking forward to the challenge of meeting Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. While at Schalke, Goretzka met Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid twice, losing 6-1 in February 2014 and winning 4-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu a year later, with both matches in eighth. Champions League final.

The midfielder will have his first chance to face Lionel Messi in a professional game when Bayern Munich face Barca in the Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon on Friday. Goretzka knows, however, that it will require a team effort to include Messi, who played a crucial role in allowing Barca to eliminate Napoli in the round of 16 in the second round last week. “After playing against Cristiano Ronaldo several times, it’s good to be able to play against another top footballer of our decade.”, in Goretzka.

“The only way it works to stop Messi is collectively. Everyone knows how good he is, he can come up with many solutions even in difficult situations. We have to fight as a team. If a player can really do it. Have fun in it this game, I do not know, we just have to fight as a team and try to play our gameGoretzka left Schalke for Bayern on a free transfer in 2018 despite interest from Barcelona, ​​and he believes that opposition to the cap from Camp Nou was the right move. “At that time I deliberately took a lot of time. I had some options to stay with Schalke. I listened to everything and made a conscious decision in favor of Bayern. I have never looked back. After making this decision“, he explained.

@leongoretzka_ : “We’re in the knockout games in #UCL now. There is no easy way anymore. We are here in Portugal and preparing for the one-legged game against Barcelona. It does not get much bigger. We are ready to give everything! ” #packmas # MissionLis6on pic.twitter.com/xMSAtJs8gR FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) 11 August 2020

Suspension of major football during the coronavirus pandemic means that the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League will be played in one game rather than a double confrontation, with UEFA having to cancel the final stages of the tournament before the start of the 2020-21 season. Leon Goretzka believes that Bayer Leverkusen’s elimination from the Europa League against Inter on Monday was a reminder of how much this change has changed the dynamics of European competition.

“It’s a knockout game. The right mental mix is ​​always needed. Yesterday the Leverkusen game disturbed me because they actually played a good match but were knocked out due to 20 minutes. Feeling like they would have qualified over two rounds. I think “that we can beat all opponents. Still, we know that a very good team awaits us with world-class players. We will play with swollen breasts, as we have done for the last nine months. We are already in a positive mood”, finished German.