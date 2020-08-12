Manchester United – Solskjær: “From now on we will see if we also have the mental”

While his team qualified for the last four of the Europa League, the club coach is aware that the most difficult part begins now.

“From now on we will see if we also have the mind”

It was not easy, as Copenhagen delivered their last strength in the battle, but Manchester United, the competition’s favorite, managed to qualify for the last four in the Europa League on Monday night, thanks to a new goal by Bruno Fernandes in extra time (1-0 ).

During a press conference after the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, coach of the Red Devils, was pleased. “We have to be more efficient in these knockout matches. I am very happy to be halfway through with this team. We have worked hard all season and have come a long way in terms of physics.”, explained Norwegian to the media. Qualified for the final squares, Mancuniens must now meet expectations.

“But from now on we will see if we also have the mental. Our training conditions and facilities are not as close as we have at Carrington. It is also very hot.”, warned Ole Gunnar Solskjær. In the event of a new European title, Manchester United would go a long way …