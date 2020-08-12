new night of violence despite the call to the opponent Tikhanovskaïa

In Minsk, clashes broke out for the third night in a row of protesters against security forces during a demonstration against the disputed re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The third night of violence in a row, on Tuesday, August 11, in the Belarusian capital Minsk, despite the call for calm from opponent Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa, who fled to Lithuania with her children, following the questionable re-election on Sunday of outgoing President Alexander Lukashenko.

Security forces fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the thousands of protesters who once again took to the streets to condemn what they see as a fraud by Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994.

A Reuters reporter saw security forces arresting dozens of people and beating up protesters in the streets. Security forces who also smashed car windows to force passengers out and attack them, another witness reported.

“Pass away !”

At least two press photographers were attacked and their cameras damaged. Horns shouted in the capital in solidarity with the opposition, while protesters shouted “Go away!”

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it was examining its relations with Belarus “because of the unfortunate events surrounding Sunday’s presidential election.”

In Vilnius, the Lithuanian government said Svetlana Tikhanovskaya appeared to have been under pressure from Belarus. The 37-year-old ex-presidential candidate denied being forced to leave Belarus.

With Reuters