Olympics, Toko-Ekambi: “We are not ‘Petit Poucet’ in Final 8”

The striker of Olympique Lyonnais does not want to approach the Champions League quarters in a “victim” mode.

After being in a hurry to leave Juventus in the round of 16 in the Champions League last Friday, Olympique Lyonnais will face Manchester City in three days in Lisbon during the Final 8 in C1. The task will be complicated for the Gones approaching this quarter-final in C1 in the skin of that outsider against Citizens. At a press conference, Karl Toko-Ekambi refused to place his team as a “victim” before meeting Manchester City.

“I would not say we have a role as Petit Poucet. If we are there, it’s because we’re among the top eight teams in Europe this season in the Champions League. You have to remember that City are a fantastic team. , but the Olympics also managed to qualify us. We have to think about our strengths, tell us that anything is possible in this match. It is possible that there will be less pressure at home, but we also know that we are playing our season on it, a little , we are also playing our season on it because we will switch back to the championship 2020-2021 then “, explained the Olympic striker.

“A bit the same style as a Coupe de France match”



“We have a lot of determination too, especially given the big teams that remain the opposite. In the end, it’s better for Manchester City to see us as a little thumbs up and neglect. But we have to tell ourselves we can do it. 80% of people thought we would not go to Turin, but we achieved what we wanted, so we will play to win and qualify “, added the Cameroonian striker. Toko-Ekambi mentioned the new format.

“We have been warned, we know that now the format has changed, it does not go back and forth, everything is played in a match, it is a bit the same style as the Coupe de France. It is not necessarily the best team to win. You have to keep focus, make as few mistakes as possible.We know that City is one of the best teams in England, it is the best attack, you have to ” adapt to this, that is, not to take a goal and do the maximum for to achieve “, analyzed the former striker of Villarreal.

Karl Toko-Ekambi returned to failure, founder, in the final of the League Cup: ” Overall, we were fine. Penalty sessions are often a lottery so you have to focus on the good performance we delivered and we used it very well in Turin. I feel that a collective spirit has been created since the final of the Coupe de la Ligue and even since the start of preparations. We’re on our way and we’re trying to keep that frame of mind. A team is not a bundle of individuals but a collective. It will work if we play for each other. ”